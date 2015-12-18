Fintech Company, TravelersBox Offers a Smart Solution for Leftover Currency at the End of the Trip, Now in Partnership with VeriShow

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --VeriShow a leading developer of real-time communications technology is now working with TravelersBox. TravelersBox is the leading provider of offline-to-online currency services allowing travelers to convert leftover foreign change and bills into usable digital currency through easy to use kiosks. The service allows travelers to convert leftover foreign currency into usable digital currency (such as PayPal, Skype, iTunes, gift cards, etc.) through kiosks in airports around the world. This way, money that would otherwise be kept in a jar of mixed coins and bills, is now of value again. It is the perfect solution for travelers who want to use their leftover change wisely. TravelersBox implemented VeriShow's technology into its kiosks, allowing a better user experience. "Busy travelers that approach a TravlersBox to exchange their foreign currency and need assistance can now get personal help through video chat with a live agent," explained Yuval Moed, CEO of VeriShow. "A customer in a rush may have questions related to the TravelersBox solution and now they can easily ask for assistance with a live agent and be quickly be on their way after depositing their remaining coins and bills."



The idea originated with a personal need of one of the founders of TravelersBox. It happened in 2010. "Every time I got back from a trip I found my pockets full of quarters that I always forgot to take back with me from my next trip. I started to count the coins every trip and found out that it is around $10 - $15 USD. I knew that there are 3 billion travelers a year and I realized that this is a 40-50 billion market no one touched" Tomer Zussmam, CEO TravelersBox stated. He shared his thoughts with his partners Dror Blumenthal and Idan Deshe and the three tried to figure out the best solution.



The idea of transferring the money to PayPal came up and today the TravelersBox kiosks transfer physical money to online currency, where travelers are most likely to benefit from. There are several alternatives the user can select from including Starbucks, PayPal, Visa, etc.



TravelersBox operates over 70 kiosks in airports worldwide, including Italy, Israel, Canada, Philippines, Turkey, and Georgia, and will soon launch in the Japan and India. In each country the kiosks accept the local currency and other popular currencies in the area.



The entire transactional process is simple and efficient. If, for instance, if you deposit about US$10 in loose change, a screen will confirm the amount and guide you to a number of available options to redeem the cash.



"The ability to interact in person with an agent while making a transaction on the kiosk, helps provide a better and more in person customer service," Moed states. "The customer feels as if he or she walked in person to a cashier to get their help. VeriShow kiosk technology enriches other kiosks concepts and make solutions such as TravelersBox more accessible to the public."



About VeriShow Automotive https://www.verishowautomotive.com/

Founded in 2014, VeriShow Automotive provides cloud communication and real-time collaboration for automotive dealerships, with a focus on; voice, chat, mobile text, video-chat, co-browse and document sharing.



About TravelersBox http://www.travelersbox.com/

TravelersBox Developed an innovative service and technology which enables depositing coins and bills into TravelersBox stations and deposit directly to gift cards or make a donation. The company operates stations in airports around the world.