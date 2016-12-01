Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --In the age of mindful living, why shouldn't financial planning take a consciousness approach? So says a newly-launched fee-only financial planning service aptly named, Fintentional LLC. Poised to provide seamless financial transitions, the company taps a new tact called behavioral finance to get the job done. Designed to make financial planning strategically smooth, the new company intentionally personalizes the process by starting with a financial behavioral assessment. Why? To first uncover the client's relationship with money. To that end, Fintentional LLC takes a conscious approach to index investing, retirement planning and the like. Offering either one-on-one meetings or virtual services throughout the U.S., the forward-thinking company offers unbiased financial planning with no income or investment minimums.



Michael Palazzolo, the owner of Fintentional LLC, said of the launch, "I start with the big picture for my clients. I want to be realistic about what it will take financially for them to live well, and not just for their long-term financial goals. And by well I mean wholeheartedly. We can all agree that life is about more than money but, it takes money to live life." Fintentional can help you integrate both in a way that's easily attainable. "I pair the latest financial planning technology to what I hear from my clients about their needs overall. It's a win/win system that can make all the difference."



Mr. Palazzolo starts with a complimentary introductory meeting to determine the scope of the financial planning necessary. From there Fintentional will provide ongoing comprehensive financial planning for an upfront fee and annual retainer that can be paid monthly or quarterly. While the client is responsible for their ongoing success as they implement Mr. Palazzolo's recommendations, during the first year, there are three to four planning meetings. Ongoing email and phone support are available as well as online access to one's personalized financial plan, a financial road map, and a document vault. Fintentional also helps clients interface with estate attorneys and tax advisors if necessary. After the first year, all services continue, and meetings will typically occur once or twice a year to keep on point.



About Fintentional LLC

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, Fintentional LLC was founded by Michael Palazzolo in 2016. A member of the XY Planning Network, Mr. Palazzolo has worked with clients across the nation as an integral part of a consumer credit counseling organization and a registered investment advisor that managed over $1 billion in client investments.



