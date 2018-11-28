Fiorentini Dentistry Helps Make 'Smiles for Our Heroes' a Growing Success

Monroe Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --On November 3rd, Fiorentini Family Dentistry became part of a new tradition to help brighten and whiten the holiday season for veterans and their families. Dr. Fiorentini and Dr. Chris spent the day at Zufall Community Health Center for the second annual Smiles for our Heroes event, providing free dental care in New Jersey to military families in the local area.



Veterans are such an important part of our country. And it is through their sacrifice that Americans are afforded the freedom and kind of life that we enjoy. We are eternally grateful for their service, and it's an honor to be part of any opportunity to give back.



Smiles for our Heroes was a special way to do just that as Fiorentini Family Dentistry teamed up with Zufall Health, NJDA and Delta Dental to provide a variety of different services to the participating veterans, including cleanings, extractions, fillings and more. Working from both the Community Health Center and the Zufall Dental Van during the event, Dr. Fiorentini and Dr. Chris helped provide care to over 200 veterans from all branches of the armed forces; a turnout that was significantly greater than last year. Throughout the day, veterans and their families also enjoyed free food, dental and health resources, entertainment from the Denville String Band and various giveaways.



"In all, the event was an incredible experience and a wonderful way to give back to the community," Dr. Chris explained. "The veterans that we treated were some of the most gracious and kind people that I have ever met. It was a truly humbling experience, and I am privileged to have participated in it. I look forward to participating in it again next year!"



Fiorentini Family Dentistry plans to extend its commitment to helping those who serve our great nation beyond the Smiles for Heroes event. The Fiorentini doctors have also signed up for the "Will You See One Vet" program, an initiative through the Academy of General Dentistry and the Dental Lifeline Network. Through this program, a veteran in need is paired with one of their two local offices to meet with the family doctors and receive free dental care.



"Smiles for Heroes was an enjoyable experience to provide care to those who enable us to have our lifestyle," Dr. Fiorentini said, "and we look forward to continuing to provide care to our servicemen and women in the future!"



About Fiorentini Family Dentistry

Dr. Mario S. Fiorentini is not only a leading cosmetic dentist in New Jersey, but in the top 1% of his profession nationwide. This tradition of excellence is upheld by our entire team of top dentists and friendly staff members. From the moment you walk in the door, you'll experience the difference of unmatched dental care and cosmetic dentistry.