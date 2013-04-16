FipBook Creator for HTML5 to Be Updated to Version 1.0.7

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --The FlipBook Creator for HTML5 is to be updated to version 1.0.7 on April 9, 2013. This is very timely for individuals who are after a page flip software that runs smoothly and offers a better performance. With the rise on the demands and popularity of HTML5 technology, updating to a new and more functional version entails better experiences for users.



Individuals who have the desire to dominate the iPad users’ market can make this software a part of their business endeavors. This software is also capable of providing users a new and unique way of promoting their products and services. The efficiency and availability of this software is made possible through the effort of Oliver Tsai, who is an expert in client technology.



The FlipBook Creator for HTML5 was successful updated, and now it comes with a more advanced features and capabilities. Now, the FlipBook Creator for HTML5 version 1.0.7 is now highly capable of converting PDF files to high quality and more efficient Flip books for iPad. Individuals can expect to take control of the value of the flipping book.



Other interesting features and capabilities provided by the latest version are the ultimate deals of templates that are absolutely free. This is essential in building flipbook instantly and saving projects without losing all the changes and settings. For every successful purchase of this software, individuals are entitled for unlimited conversions without the need to pay for additional charges and royalties.



The FlipBook Creator for HTML5 V 1.0.7 is an essential application in building HTML5 PDF page-turning books. With this software, individuals can do convenient flash flipping books’ editing with hundreds of accurate and easy options built-in. Almost all mobiles and computers browser can open the HTML5 flip books only if they are supporting the CSS3 technology. This is definitely one of the best ways in realizing cross platform marketing.



The FlipBook Creator for HTML5 V 1.0.7 also comes with user-friendly, simple and powerful API or Application Program Interface. This allows importing of PDF, reviewing and editing settings and exporting Flip Book for compatible devices supporting HTML5. Users can also take advantage of real-time preview features wherein they can preview and test the editing before Flipbook Creator HTML5 generates and publish it. Seeing and evaluating real-time changes can give individuals the idea in case necessary adjustments for button colors, backgrounds, hide buttons, change logos and zooms are necessary.



To get flip book PDF tools, click and visit its website for more information. FlipPageMaker.com is excellent page turning software provider that established in China in 2008. It now has outstanding support team and technical team. They offer perfect service to digital publishing industry all over the world.