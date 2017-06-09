Fire Alarm in Davie and Fort Lauderdale FL Saves Thousands of Lives

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --Fire alarms have become such a common feature in U.S homes. Whether it is residential space or commercial periphery, there should at least be one or two fire alarms to evade the impending danger. There are indeed endless reports incorporating statistics on home fire alarm usage, effectiveness, operationality, and home fire fatalities in fires with and without working fire alarms. These reports also implicate home fire death rate with different combinations of fire protection equipment.



1060 civilian home fire fatalities have been reported by US news media between January 1, 2017, and June 7, 2017. Of them, 39 civilian fatalities have been reported in Florida. Most remarkably, 60 percent of these deaths occurred in homes without fire alarms or smoke alarms. Comparatively, business owners have been able to check fire fatalities by installing a fire alarm in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, FL. MMJ Electric is one such company comprising commercial electrical contractors and commercial electricians who are serving in Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate, and Pompano Beach.



With years of practical experience, the company has been performing commercial electrical services. Fully equipped with latest advances in technology, they ensure that the job gets done before the stipulated time, every time. While handling any project, they make sure to treat their clients on a one-on-one basis. They also perform a wide variety of electrical services for both new construction and existing structure remodeling.



They have been providing fire alarms that can be customized with additional features like heat and smoke detectors, duct and sprinkler detectors, carbon monoxide detection and many others, with low voltage design. The designers are professional and fully licensed. From design to permits to programming to installation, they will cover the entire process with utmost professionalism and care. Apart from installation, they also provide routine maintenance work and other repair services.



