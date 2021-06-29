Fire Alarm Systems & Security Excels in BDA Installation in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2021 --Bidirectional antenna systems, or BDAs, are giant antennas used to boost frequencies for local first responders when getting into a facility with an otherwise poor connection. The BDA systems are critical in keeping EMTs, police officers, and firefighters safe while on a response call by enhancing their Emergency Responder Radio System (ERRS).



Fire Alarm Systems & Security employs experts who are FCC certified to handle BDA installation in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida for new or existing buildings. Through their vast network of partners, they can deploy these systems across the country. BDA Systems must be implemented in all new construction projects under the fire code.



First, they install a huge antenna, known as a "donor antenna," on the structure's roof. Then, they run a coax cable from the antenna to each floor of the building, which serves as wireless access points. They use a gadget to figure out where to deploy these access points. Usually, they are placed where signals would be harder to transmit via Emergency Responder Radio System without the BDA System.



The benefits of these systems are immense. Apart from enhancing two-way radio communications in buildings, they help improve business productivity. While it enhances radio communication signals for first responders, it also ensures that signals can be received in previously considered dead spots.



In approximately 95% of buildings, dead spots may be observed. First responders are unable to get critical emergency information because of these dead spots. 56% of first responders have experienced communication breakdowns. BDAs not only keep buildings and businesses compliant, but they also keep all inhabitants safe.



Fire Alarm Systems and Security is a reliable local expert providing, installing, and testing Bi-Directional Amplifiers throughout Davie, Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, Fort Lauderdale, and Hollywood, Florida, as well as Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami Dade Counties.



