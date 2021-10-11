Fire Alarm Systems & Security, Inc Excels in BDA Testing in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2021 --Within a building, bi-directional amplifiers provide signals to two-way radios. Since most agencies are supported, the local government should work with the system designers to ensure exclusive coverage throughout the building, monitor which frequencies are supported, and test the system for compliance and effectiveness.



Like the DAS, a BDA system boosts mobile phone signals when they pass through a building, tunnel, or other structure. But it's primarily designed for police, fire, EMS radios, and FirstNet's specialized public safety spectrum.



These devices ensure that all parts of the building have total access to the full proof signal in an emergency. In an emergency, emergency personnel can communicate with one another and cooperate to address the issue more rapidly and effectively if they have a strong radio signal.



FASS is a prominent certified tester and certification supplier with a reputation for third-party verification and yearly testing. The criteria of each local AHJ are dictated by the local fire department or other code departments.



There are two types of BDA testing in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida: coverage and performance. The importance of coverage testing varies from essential to non-critical. Fire control panels, sprinkler control locations, firefighter egress pathways, elevator landings, and other critical places require 99 percent or almost complete coverage.



Ninety percent coverage is available in non-critical regions. The whole construction site should be marked with 20 to 50-foot grids, with the center of each grid being measured for sign strength. The FASS specialists are well prepared and equipped with a calibrated spectrum analyzer and documented antenna to measure and record signals.



Performance testing necessitates a certain level of knowledge and competence to exercise the alarms, battery backup, and other essential operational features in a controlled, repeatable manner.



For more information on commercial fire alarm monitoring in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida, visit https://www.fass-fla.com/commercial-fire-alarm-monitoring-davie-hollywood-fl-miami-beach-sunny-isles-beach-fort-lauderdale/.



Call (954) 327-8670 for details.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a family-owned and operated South Florida company that offers a wide range of fire safety and video surveillance equipment, along with its installation services.