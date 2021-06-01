Fire Alarm Systems & Security, Inc Performs Annual BDA Inspections in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2021 --A bidirectional amplifier (BDA) is a signal amplifier that maintains bidirectional communication and amplifies signals. BDA manages to transmit and receive mode throughout a facility, including stairs, underground tunnels, parking lots, and other challenging areas. In short, it is a signal amplification solution to improve the internal radio frequency range of public safety radio equipment.



When combined with industry-leading fire protection systems, Fire Alarm Systems & Security delivers the reliability and quality as desired from safety solutions.



The company brings in a Class B dual amplifier solution, a powerful and optional wireless signal amplification system. It is designed explicitly for UL2524 systems for advanced two-way wireless emergency communications. It is also intended for all public safety frequency bands, which can be supplied and tuned completely. This advanced BDA system is designed to suppress false signals. In short, it is aimed for excellent heat dissipation, corrosion resistance, and easy wall mounting.



The benefits of BDA are ample. A safe solution is essential to ensure secure communication in an emergency. Clear wireless information transmission and connectivity between rescuers inside and outside the building helps prevent injuries and ultimately save lives.



Unfortunately, dead spots can be found in over 95% of buildings. These dead spots mean first responders are not able to receive signals with crucial emergency information. 56% of first responders have reported communication failures. BDA does not just support buildings and companies; but also ensures the safety of all occupants.



BDA is often installed in the construction phase of a building. After completing the construction plan, FASS engineers install a two-way amplifier that can be implemented in a commercial fire alarm system. Cables and power are usually shared by different systems, simplifying the installation and planning process.



FASS is a certified tester that provides third-party certification and performs annual BDA inspections in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida. Each local AHJ has its requirements administered by the local fire department or other parts of the code. With the development of the construction industry, municipalities have been enforcing laws and strengthening law enforcement, and working hard to enhance their security capabilities.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a family-owned and operated South Florida company that offers a wide range of fire safety and video surveillance equipment, along with its installation services.