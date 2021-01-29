Fire Alarm Systems & Security Inc Supplies Commercial Alarm Systems in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2021 --The demand for commercial alarm systems is increasing, with the crime rate rising by leaps and bounds. The advanced commercial alarm systems are designed to ensure protection for the business. It could be difficult for property or business owners to be at the commercial site every day. Commercial alarm systems in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are the ideal way to ease the mind every day.



Commercial businesses are the soft target for theft and vandalism. The commercial threats for the business vary for industries. Fire Alarm Systems & Security Inc is a leading supplier of quality commercial alarm systems equipped with the latest technology, allowing clients to be front and center on the premises, even when they aren't there. By having 24/7 monitored alarms on the premises, commercial property owners can enjoy safety and protection all the time.



As a leading supplier and installer for a commercial fire alarm system, Fire Alarm Systems & Security Inc is familiar with the latest codes and norms. Over the years, they have also installed commercial alarm systems in Palm Beach County and the Keys. Their focused background and ongoing commitment enable them to deliver impeccable installation services.



They schedule a meeting with the clients to know precisely what they are looking for in the commercial alarm system. The engineers will start on the design. This might be fast for a single-level building, but for a multiple-level condo, this could include stairwells, parking levels, individual units, common areas, and more. They work with the top manufacturers of commercial alarm systems, including Honeywell.



The workers at FASS bring their expertise and experience to do the job. They are certified and licensed to monitor any or all the different commercial alarm systems, including CCTV, fire, and burglary. As a third-party testing and certifications alarm company, FASS can perform on the commercial alarm systems already installed in the building.



For more information on BDA testing in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, visit https://www.fass-fla.com/bi-directional-amplifiers/.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security employs full-service fire, security, and CCTV alarm contractors working on projects as large as multimillion-dollar high-rises to smaller commercial properties such as assisted living facilities and shopping plazas.