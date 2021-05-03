Fire Alarm Systems & Security Offers Cutting-Edge Video Surveillance System in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a company based in South Florida. They initially started as a small residential burglar alarm company and have managed to emerge as a full-service fire, security, and CCTV alarm contractor over the decades. This company works on a dynamic range of projects, including high-rises to smaller commercial properties such as assisted living facilities and shopping plazas. They are additionally considered to be the ideal source for seeking solutions in regards to security camera system in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a family-owned and operated firm that has been in the business for more than three decades. They offer top-of-the-line systems from manufacturers such as Honeywell, GE Security, and Bosch. Fire Alarm Systems & Security is known to deliver professional CAD design and installation services that ensure that the installation of their client's equipment is impeccably done in the first time itself, without much of a hassle. This company boasts of being staffed with some of the best technicians in the alarm industry, who can perfectly install, maintain, service, test, and certify equipment belonging to multiple product lines.



The history of Fire Alarm Systems & Security dates back to 1993 when the first alarm company installed radio monitoring solutions in the region. Since then, this company has managed to keep up with technology and advances in the fire alarm and monitoring industry while continually adding new talents to their staff. They have always focused on providing brand new, high-tech equipment to their clients. Through them, one can especially purchase and install an advanced video surveillance system in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida.



Get in touch with them at (305) 652-1613 or (954) 327-8670.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

