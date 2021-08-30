Fire Alarm Systems & Security Offers High-End Commercial Alarm Systems in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2021 --Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a South Florida-based family-owned and operated company through which one can install technologically advanced access control system in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They are among the most widely trusted fire and security alarm contractors of the region, and offer top-of-the-line systems from manufacturers like Honeywell, GE Security, and Bosch.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security follows a highly systematic and well-defined process for designing and installing a fire alarm. They start this process by arranging a meeting between their engineers and the client's team to understand what they want from a commercial alarm system. While some companies require dual fire alarm and burglary systems, others may need commercial fire alarm monitoring. A few companies even have unique risks based on their industry, and hence their alarm systems have to be designed as per its accordance. Any special requirement from the client's insurance carrier needs to be taken care of while creating their alarm system. The engineers of Fire Alarm Systems & Security work alongside their clients to create the perfect alarm design, and once it is approved, they start procuring equipment associated with it. They work with the top manufacturers like Honeywell, which allows them to provide the most advanced commercial alarm systems in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Soon after procuring all the needed equipment, Fire Alarm Systems & Security schedules the installation process. Their team comprises professional electricians and factory-trained technicians who can carry out the task impeccably. They can even install other systems at the same time, including burglary or bi-directional amplifiers. Fire Alarm Systems & Security provide monitoring services to their clients and are a third-party testing and certifications alarm company.



Call Fire Alarm Systems & Security at (800) 413-FIRE (3473).



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a full-service fire, security, and CCTV alarm company that caters to Davie, Sunny Isles Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and neighboring areas.