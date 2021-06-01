Fire Alarm Systems & Security Offers High Quality CCTV Systems in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2021 --Prevention is better than cure. This motto seems to be tailored for safety and security issues. Today, whether at home or in the office, everyone wants to protect their interests. The reason is that the stakes have increased sharply, and the time is uncertain. The increase in vandalism and theft makes it necessary to prevent these misfortunes by installing robust security systems.



In addition to preventing theft and property damage, CCTV systems provide evidence in case of an accident. Video surveillance systems typically include the following components: cameras, DVRs, monitors.



Fire Alarm Systems and Security has been supplying and installing quality CCTV and security systems directly across southern Florida. They have massive stock, and people can order anything as required. CCTV systems must be activated for necessary services.



Condos, skyscrapers, and multi-tenant buildings are among the commercial customers interested in CCTV systems in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Having security systems installed on all entrances helps ensure the safety of all passengers. They recommend a comprehensive survey plan for the building, including entrances, hidden areas, and other vulnerabilities. Sometimes customers need a record of check-in and check-out. FASS is committed to providing as much storage as required to maintain the records.



Another specialty of the company is video surveillance systems for sensitive locations. A company may have unique inventory or sensitive information that needs to be tracked. FASS has brought in this type of video surveillance that can help monitor access. For example, one might be required to request access to confidential areas every time one check-in manually. This type of system prevents such cases, ensures no key is stolen, and passwords are presumed while protecting the most valuable assets such as high-value inventory and company secrets.



For more information on BDA inspections in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida, visit https://www.fass-fla.com/services/bi-directional-amplifiers-bda-installation-testing-davie-fort-lauderdale-sunny-isles-miami-beach-hollywood-fl/.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a family-owned and operated South Florida company that offers a wide range of fire safety and video surveillance equipment, along with its installation services.