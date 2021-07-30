Fire Alarm Systems & Security Offers Premium Fire Alarms in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2021 --Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a premier fire and security alarm contractor in South Florida. Through them, people can easily install high-tech CCTV systems in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This family-owned company offers top-of-the-line systems from manufacturers like Honeywell, GE Security, and Bosch. Fire Alarm Systems & Security maintains, services, tests, certifies multiple product lines and is staffed with some of the alarm industry's best technicians.



Fire hazards are among the biggest concerns of a property owner. It is essential to have proper fire safety solutions in place at every building. Fire Alarm Systems & Security is renowned for being among the leading providers of fire alarms in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They deliver excellent equipment, engineering, and installation services and maintain a high degree of safety and precision at every step.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security starts a fire alarm system installation project by formulating CAD drawings, followed by parts and system allocation. The final equipment is installed by the NICET technicians belonging to their team. These technicians are factory-trained to customize fire alarm systems as per the requirements of various buildings. All fire alarm systems are made of various parts, including triggers, manual alarms, control panels, backup electrical sources, and more. Hence, effective installation and engineering are needed to ensure the optimal efficiency of such equipment.



Many buildings throughout South Florida have outdated fire alarm systems. People must seek the assistance of companies like Fire Alarm Systems & Security on time to retrofit the system installed at their building to prevent any catastrophic event. One may even get fined if the fire alarm systems present at their property do not meet the stringent city regulations.



