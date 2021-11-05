Fire Alarm Systems & Security Offers Premium Installation Services for Commercial Alarm Systems in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2021 --Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a South Florida-based family-owned and operated company. They offer a wide range of technologically advanced security and fire alarm systems in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They date back to 1993 when they were the first company offering the services of alarm installation and radio monitoring in the region.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security has worked on commercial fire alarm system installations for more than three decades. They are well-acquainted with the buildings, codes, and fire systems needed in diverse parts of Florida, which makes them an ideal choice for a dynamic range of projects. The staff of this company first meets their clients and tries to carefully understand their risks in regards to alarm and burglary solutions and fire alarm monitoring. They also pay heed to any particular risk their client company may face due to the industry they are involved in.



After understanding the client's concerns, the Fire Alarm Systems & Security engineers start to work on designing their alarm system. While this design process can be simple and fast for a single-level building, a multiple-level condo requires extensive planning. These buildings may have different triggers for computer rooms or storage areas. Once the design is approved by the client company, Fire Alarm Systems & Security starts to procure the equipment needed for the relevant commercial alarm systems. This company works with leading brands like Honeywell, which allows them to offer the most advanced and cutting-edge commercial alarm systems in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, Florida. As the equipment arrives, Fire Alarm Systems & Security schedules the installation. They are staffed with electricians and factory-trained technicians who can seamlessly complete the installation process. If needed, they can install other systems at the same time, including burglary or bi-directional amplifiers.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security can be contacted at (305) 652-1613 or (954) 327-8670.



