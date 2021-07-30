Fire Alarm Systems & Security Provides Advanced CCTV Systems in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2021 --Fire Alarm Systems & Security started as a small residential burglar alarm company in 1993, and today is a full-service fire, security, and CCTV alarm contractor that works on even multimillion-dollar high-rise buildings. They are especially renowned for offering cutting-edge fire alarms in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



CCTV cameras have become an essential component of modern buildings. These surveillance systems are quite helpful in maintaining a good degree of security at any property. Fire Alarm Systems & Security are famous for being a leading supplier and installer of CCTV systems in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They maintain a large stock of security equipment. They can meet a varying range of surveillance requirements. Many of the CCTV systems they offer have features like high-definition resolution, motion detection, full-color visuals, and night or low light modes. Such cutting-edge CCTV cameras can be maneuvered easily and have an exterior that can withstand harsh environmental conditions.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security helped their clients to install CCTV systems in condos, high-rises, and multi-tenant buildings. Having proper accountability of the entrances of these buildings goes a long way in ensuring the peace of mind of the residents. The experts effectively explore property and subsequently develop a comprehensive security plan for their clients based on their findings, covering all areas of entry of the building. They can also help their clients in keeping supervision over any hidden areas of a property.



If the CCTV system of a property owner has not been upgraded lately or has experienced a recent break-in at their building, they can hire Fire Alarm Systems & Security to carry out a total system review and identify the areas where extra security cameras might be needed.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a family-owned fire alarm and security contractor. They primarily cater to clients across Davie, Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, Fort Lauderdale, and Hollywood.