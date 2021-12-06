Fire Alarm Systems & Security Provides High-End Systems for Commercial Fire Alarm Monitoring in Aventura and Broward County, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2021 --Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a premier fire and security alarm contractor in South Florida. Through them, one can acquire the most advanced security camera system in Aventura and Coral Springs, Florida. This company offers top-of-the-line systems from manufacturers like Honeywell, GE Security, and Bosch.



Old fire alarm systems used to depend on unpredictable and erratic phone and cell lines. Through Fire Alarm Systems & Security, one can avail commercial fire alarm monitoring systems that are equipped with video, constant monitoring, multiple sensors, and more cutting-edge features. These systems are ideal for keeping commercial properties well-protected. The specialists at Fire Alarm Systems & Security designs fire alarm monitoring systems tailored to the specific needs of their clients. The system one may require will depend on their various server rooms, inventory, sensitive information, and overall building size.



When it comes to commercial fire alarm monitoring in Aventura and Broward County, Florida, the larger-sized businesses operating in the state have unique concerns about protecting an expansive area through many different levels and buildings. There are many problems unique to these establishments, and hence Fire Alarm Systems & Security offers AES-IntelliNet solutions, especially for these buildings. AES-IntelliNet is a long-range wireless mesh network. A wireless mesh network uses multiple independent receivers to send fire alarm notifications. If a receiver cannot signal directly to the primary receiver, it will map up to eight different routes hopping from one receiver to the next until it gets to the main receiver. This system is perfect for areas with a limited phone or cellular service and was developed 40 years ago for military use. It provides dependable commercial fire alarm monitoring and intrusion alarms services and has a response time of 1-3 seconds.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a family-owned fire and security company that caters to people across Davie, Sunny Isles Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and many nearby areas.