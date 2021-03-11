Fire Alarm Systems & Security Safeguards Properties with Video Surveillance System in Miami

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2021 --Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a South Florida-based family-owned and operated company. Over the last three decades, they have managed to emerge as one of the premier fire and security alarm contractors of the region. Fire Alarm Systems & Security offers top-of-the-line systems from manufacturers like Honeywell, GE Security, and Bosch. They are considered to be among the most reliable places for purchasing technologically advanced security camera systems in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, Florida.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security is staffed with some of the most experienced technicians belonging to the alarm industry, who can install, maintain, service, test, and certify several product lines. The professional CAD design and installation services offered by this company are incredibly competent. They tend to be focused on making sure that an installation is done right the first time.



Fire Alarm Systems & Security is famous for being a full-service fire, security, and CCTV alarm contractor for commercial properties throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. They handle all of their clients' fire and security alarm needs from start to finish. This company also provides maintenance services for the video surveillance system in Miami Beach and Hollywood, Florida. Fire Alarm Systems & Security has an adequate level of expertise in fire alarm retrofits and the design and installation of new alarm systems, which are tailored as per the needs and specifications of their distinguished clients.



The history of Fire Alarm Systems & Security dates back to 1993 when they used to be the first company offering alarm installation and radio monitoring services in the region. Since then, they have kept up with technology and advances in the fire alarm and monitoring industry and added several talented professionals to their staff.



Their experienced staff members also know all the relevant local codes and municipality regulations and hence would be able to cater to any client in the area perfectly.



Get in touch with them today at (954) 327-8670 or (305) 652-1613 for details.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a prestigious company that majorly caters to Davie, Sunny Isles Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and many of its nearby regions. This company provides CCTV systems, fire alarm systems, commercial alarm systems and more.