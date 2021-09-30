Fire Alarm Systems & Security Specializes in Commercial Fire Alarm Monitoring in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --A commercial fire alarm system is one of the essential considerations one has to take for one's business. There are many different types of fire alarm systems, each with its own set of benefits. It all boils down to what works best for one and one's business. The options are endless, including manual pull stations, flame detectors, heat detectors, smoke detectors, and fire alarms. Several variables may influence one's selection. That's where Fire Alarm Systems & Security comes on the scene. They help with the selection, ensuring that the best system is picked out for the safety and security of the business. Opting for commercial fire alarm monitoring in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida from them is a good idea.



Smoke, heat, and flame detectors all have different capacities for alerting individuals to a potential fire. A smoke detector is extremely sensitive, and if it detects smoke, it will sound an alarm. Commercial smoke detectors differ from residential smoke detectors in that they transmit a signal to the fire alarm system rather than producing an alert. A fire detector differs from a smoke detector in that it detects light emitted by flames rather than smoke. It is empowered to reduce the number of false alerts caused by a smoke detector. Heat detectors are identical to the previous two, but they only produce an alert if the temperature rises significantly.



In the case of a fire, manual fire alarms are utilized to warn the whole building. Break glass stations, pull alarms, and button alarms are all examples of these systems. These systems require someone to detect a fire and correctly trigger the alarm system to warn the rest of the building. When one of the detectors, as mentioned earlier, detects a fire, an automated alarm system is activated. Most automated systems can notify the concerned authorities in the event of a fire.



About Fire Alarm Systems & Security

Fire Alarm Systems & Security is a family-owned and operated South Florida company that offers a wide range of fire safety and video surveillance equipment, along with its installation services.