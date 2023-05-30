Fire Protection Blankets for Motor Operated Valves (MOVs) and Actuators

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2023 --Why Use Passive Fire Protection Blankets for Motor Operated Valves and Actuators?



In industries where high temperatures and fire risks are ever-present, safeguarding critical equipment from damage is paramount. To underscore the importance of fire safety, let's first look at some alarming fire risk facts:

- According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there were approximately 1.3 million fires reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in 3,700 civilian deaths and $21.9 billion in property damage.

- Focusing on industrial fires, the NFPA reports that between 2011 and 2015, there were an estimated 37,910 fires in industrial and manufacturing properties, causing an annual average of 16 civilian deaths, 273 civilian injuries, and $1.2 billion in direct property damage.

- Fires in industrial settings can result from various causes, such as electrical malfunctions, mechanical friction, human error, or chemical reactions.



The benefits of Shannon's Rapid Rise Fire Blankets and how they can enhance your facility's fire safety measures.



Shannon Global Energy Solutions has developed a cutting-edge solution to protect your valuable assets and enhance your fire safety: the Rapid Rise Fire Blanket.



Fires produce intense heat and catastrophic issues for Motor Operated Valves (MOVs), valves and fittings, structural columns, process systems, cable trays and controls. Rapid Rise Fire Blankets from Shannon Global Energy Solutions, are a CAD Designed and Engineered insulation system designed to protect equipment from extreme temperatures, not exceeding 2000? F (1093? C)



Protecting equipment can give operators time to do proper mitigation procedures by extending the time in which the equipment can function under extreme heat conditions.



It is imperative in a fire situation to:

- Limit the amount of material that can become involved.

- Prevent failures of vessels, piping, structural steel and safety systems that could lead to more severe events.



The fundamental principles of process safety and fire safety should be applied to decrease the likelihood of a release, and to mitigate the consequences.



Meets and exceeds the UL1709 Rapid Rise Fire Test Method.



Shannon's Rapid Rise Fire Blanket Design FB2000MSSiSSiM and FB2000SSiSSi withstand a temperature of 2000°F rising within 5 minutes and maintain its integrity at this temperature until failure. The UL1709 Test Method demands a minimum duration of exposure of the equipment surface temperature, not to exceed 1000°F. Rapid Rise Fire Blankets not only withstand the minimum requirement of 30 minutes; under the current testing, they last over 3 hours before failure! The UL1709 test procedure has been the benchmark standard for many applications including structural columns, valve actuators, cable trays, instrumentation, valve bodies and more.



Flexible and easy to install, remove and reinstall, Shannon Fire Blankets provide quick access to equipment for inspection and maintenance. Blankets will accommodate vibration probes, gauges, tubing, piping, brackets, etc. and fit correctly for optimum performance. Industries include the Oil & Gas Industry, Offshore Platforms, Power Generation, Marine, Military & Defense, Chemical, and Petro Chemical Process.



For more information on the specifications available for a particular application contact info@shannonglobalenergy.com



About Shannon Global Energy Solutions

Since 1988, Shannon has engineered and manufactured insulation solutions for energy conservation, thermal efficiency, noise reduction and safety. With its CAD-CNC-ERP approach to design and manufacturing, Shannon is the world leader for reusable insulation. Visit www.shannonglobalenergy.com