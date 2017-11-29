Fire Safety Tips for the Holidays

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2017 --The winter holidays are some of the most wonderful times of the year. They bring our families and friends together with festive celebrations. However, there is a dark side to the holidays that can't be ignored. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the holidays are the leading time for home cooking fires.



As homeowners prepare for their holiday celebrations, it is best to keep the following safety tips in mind:



1. While preparing a meal stay in the kitchen when holiday food is grilling or broiling. If a homeowner leaves the kitchen, make sure they turn off the stove.



2. When turkey is being prepared, do not leave the house.



3. A cooking timer can prevent fires. Cooking timers are a great tool that reminds homeowners when to turn off the stove or oven.



4. If a homeowner has long hair, make sure it is pulled back. Long hair can burn easily especially, if it is next to a stove top.



5. Have a fire extinguisher handy, never throw water on a grease fire!



6. Be sure to clean the kitchen floor before cooking.



7. Keep all young children out of the kitchen while the homeowner is cooking.



8. Be sure to test your smoke alarms before company arrives.



9. When cooking a turkey, be sure to wear long cooking gloves to protect your hands.



If a homeowner experiences a holiday fire, an Atlantic City, NJ remediation company must be called right away. They will set up air movers, fans, negative air scrubbers, and remove the affected areas to remove the smoke smell. The fire department may even cause certain areas of the home to become water damaged while the fire is being extinguished. The restoration company will also remove water damaged areas and prevent the growth of mold. A Philadelphia, PA restoration company will have a homeowner back on their feet in no time!



Individuals interested in hiring an established fire damage restoration company in the Bucks County, Montgomery County, and Camden County areas can contact First Choice Restoration



