Firefish Inc. (OTCMKTS: FRFS) Announces Status of 'Primary Olympiad' Enrollments and Launch of New Product 'Middle School Olympiad'

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2013 --Firefish, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FRFS), provider of education products and services, announced that enrollments in the Primary Olympiad were on track to exceed 10,000 registrations with signups from over 100 schools. Primary Olympiad is an annual competition in India for school children in grades 1 through 5 in English, Maths and Science subjects.



“This year, we have launched a new competition in India – Middle School Olympiad - for children in grades 6 through 8, which, like the Primary Olympiad, will focus on English, Maths and Science subjects. This new competition has been well received by schools” said Harsh Shetty, Firefish's CEO.



About Firefish, Inc.

Firefish creates learning opportunities by innovating new products and by partnering with government and non-government agencies. Firefish operates in four verticals (1) Education products and services (2) Technology products and services (3) Consulting (4) Services to not-for-profit organizations.



