Firefish Inc (OTCMKTS:FRFS) Announces New Communication Strategy and Focus on Education Sector

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2013 --Firefish Inc.(OTCMKTS:FRFS), provider of education products and services, announced that it has launched a new comprehensive communication strategy consisting of a revamped website with extensive information, active communication over Facebook, Twitter and a daily newsletter.



Firefish announced that with the rapid growth of its Education products and services, it will now focus extensively on the Education sector and will reduce focus on mobile advertising.



"The education sector in India is growing rapidly due to the cultural emphasis on Education in India and a very large unmet need. Firefish is well poised to participate in this growth with its strong base of established products and innovative product development group" said Harsh Shetty, Firefish's CEO.



Shetty continued, "We want our investors to share in the excitement of the education industry and its many innovations. Our communications team will be active on Facebook & Twitter, post updates on our website and publish a daily newsletter to keep investors abreast.”



About Firefish Inc.

Firefish creates learning opportunities by innovating new products and services and by partnering with government and non-government agencies. Firefish operates in four verticals (1) Education products and services (2) Technology products and services (3) Consulting services (4) Services to not-for-profit organizations.



This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company’s growth and business strategy. Words such as “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company’s business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.