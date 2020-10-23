Firm Hiring of New Top Attorneys Surges Recently During COVID

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2020 --Wisler Pearlstine, LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has recently hired four new lawyers to deal with increasing client demand for top legal services in Greater Philadelphia.



In the past month, Christina Gallagher (Education Law), Courtney Keaveney (Litigation), Alex B. Heller (Litigation) and Shonti Tager (Real Estate and Land Development) have joined the firm's ranks as associate attorneys.



Managing Partner Kenneth A. Roos, who also chairs the Firm's Education Law Team, explained, "We are always on the lookout for exceptional seasoned practitioners and are delighted to have these talented individuals join our ranks. Most importantly, we are gratified that in our 75th year, we are at the highest capacity—with the leanest operations we have ever had—to respond to client needs. We made improvements to our operations and technology capabilities, and we are very proud of what we have accomplished to enhance the experience of being a Wisler Pearlstine client in these difficult times." The new attorneys add depth to the firm's offices in both Blue Bell, Montgomery County and Newtown, Bucks County.



About Wisler Pearlstine

For 75 years, Wisler Pearlstine has provided effective, practical service to its clients through top-rated lawyers in their fields of expertise. The firm has long been recognized for its prominence in the areas of real estate, land use and zoning, municipal, education and school law. Additionally, the firm represents businesses and individuals throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania in various types of corporate, construction, commercial litigation, contract, alternative dispute resolution (arbitration/mediation), banking, tax and estate planning, administration of estates and trusts, family law and other related matters. For more information, please see www.wislerpearlstine.com.