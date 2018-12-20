Firmfit Flooring Now Offers Easier Way for Customers to Get Quotes with Online Form

Cheltenham, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --FirmFit Flooring is one company which knows and understands how important it is to get the right flooring for one's needs. And with its revolutionary vinyl wood flooring which is waterproof, easy to install, and incredibly durable and long-lasting, customers can't go wrong. Today, FirmFit Flooring even makes it more convenient for customers to receive quotes with its easy-to-fill online form.



When it comes to flooring, home and business owners have a lot of options out there. Traditional flooring such as wood is always a popular option, but it comes with various drawbacks as well, most notably the fact that it isn't waterproof and needs to be resealed every so often. Wood flooring can also be quite expensive, and not everyone can afford it.



Fortunately, thanks to FirmFit Flooring, there is a better alternative. FirmFit Flooring's innovative and affordable vinyl flooring has much the same look as wood but without the hefty price tag. What's more, it's the kind of flooring which is suitable for all homes and environments, as it comes with a number of excellent features. For one, it is waterproof, and it is also easy to install. Additionally, FirmFit Flooring's product is resistant to dents and is known for being stable even to extreme heat and sun exposure. And since the flooring is easy to install, it can be used for many rooms in the home, whether it's the living area, the dining area, the kitchen, the basement, the bedrooms, and more. FirmFit Flooring further confirms, "Quick & easy installation over large areas with no T-molds in doors, no acclimation, and no telegraphing. Install your waterproof flooring the same day you buy it!"



But there are other features which make FirmFit floors the ideal and most suitable choice for many. When compared to different types of flooring, FirmFit floors truly stand out. Unlike flooring such as luxury vinyl and laminate, FirmFit floors are sound absorbent, and they have a core which is free from plasticizers as well, making them safer for everyone in the family. And unlike laminate, FirmFit flooring is 100% recyclable.



For customers who have more questions about the benefits of FirmFit floors or who want to learn more about what makes FirmFit flooring an excellent choice, FirmFit offers an additional service: easy and convenient online quotes through the form which is available on the FirmFit website. FirmFit Flooring provides customers with a message box where they can include particular questions about FirmFit floors as well.



