FirmFit Flooring Outlines Main Differences Between FirmFit Floors and Laminate

When it comes to floors, customers know they have a lot of choices and options. And while traditional flooring such as laminate, wood, or WPC will always remain popular, there is another kind of floor which has been making waves for its brilliant qualities: FirmFit flooring. And today, FirmFit Flooring outlines the significant differences between its flooring and ordinary laminate for those who want to be in the know.



FirmFit Flooring has received plenty of praise from customers for its exceptional, revolutionary flooring. The flooring developed by FirmFit Flooring is akin to flooring solutions such as vinyl and laminate as well as WPC, but with some major and essential differences. For one, FirmFit Flooring is entirely waterproof, and it is also impact-resistant. For another, it is effortless to install, and anyone can install it in a big area of as much as 6400 square feet or 620 square meters. What's more, FirmFit flooring can be installed by homeowners in areas such as bathrooms and kitchens as well as basements and other rooms which get a lot of exposure to sunlight or extreme changes in temperature.



But for those who are still debating whether to get FirmFit flooring or standard laminate flooring, FirmFit Flooring has the answers. FirmFit Flooring has outlined the main differences between its flooring and laminate flooring, and customers may well be surprised at the advantages brought by FirmFit flooring.



For example, laminate is never recommended for installation in wet or moisture-rich areas such as bathrooms and kitchens. But FirmFit floors can be installed in bathrooms and kitchens without any problem since they are fully waterproof.



But there's another essential difference between FirmFit floors and laminate. Unlike laminate, customers don't need to acclimate FirmFit floors to the area before they are installed. Another difference between standard laminate and FirmFit flooring is the fact that FirmFit flooring can be easily installed in a large area. Laminate is not absorbent to sound, either, which means that if it is installed in a room where a lot of noise is present, it will not be able to inhibit the sound. For sure, FirmFit floors are a better alternative – and more customers are seeing the benefits for themselves.



About FirmFit Flooring

