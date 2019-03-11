Firmfit Flooring Releases More Design Collections for Its Premium Vinyl Wood Flooring

Dalton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2019 --FirmFit Flooring has everyone's flooring needs covered with its excellent vinyl flooring that is known for being much better than WPC, laminate, or standard vinyl flooring. The product produced by FirmFit Flooring is also highly versatile and can be used in different settings, especially now that customers have more design collections from which to choose.



UNITED STATES, 2019 – The flooring one chooses for one's home or business property is incredibly important; flooring is, after all, an investment which is supposed to last for a very long time. Flooring needs to be durable and long-lasting but also easy to maintain and able to resist wear and tear even in the most stringent conditions, and this is certainly something that the vinyl wood flooring from FirmFit Flooring offers.



Without a doubt, FirmFit Flooring offers the best luxury vinyl flooring around. This flooring is unique in that it is not only waterproof but also resistant to scratches and heavy loads and impacts, and it is easy to install and maintain as well. But apart from this, FirmFit floors, unlike other flooring solutions, can withstand constant sunlight exposure. As FirmFit Flooring easily attests, "With FirmFit, fun and sun (are) what it's all about. With fun, come mess and accidents. And while most luxury vinyl flooring solutions available are not warranted for installations in rooms with large windows and a lot of sunlight, FirmFit is!"



FirmFit floors require no acclimation which allows for a much easier installation process, and they are safe for children and pets, too. FirmFit further attests that its flooring is 100% free from harmful substances such as ortho-pthalates, and proof of this is its Greenguard 'Gold' certification, which means that it is suitable for use even in the most delicate environments, such as healthcare facilities and schools.



And now, FirmFit has made numerous customers even happier with its latest selection of designs. FirmFit has recently added more to its design collection with its Herringbone, Pluto, Premium Tiles, Tiles XXL, and XXL collections. The XXL collection, for example, has an overall thickness of 5 mm, but the planks are made to be extra wide and long. Each plank is also embossed in a synchronized surface and features improved bevels for the more authentic look and feel of hardwood. What's more, the planks have a hypoallergenic backing made from cork, which allows for better sound absorption and a softer feeling underfoot.



About FirmFit Flooring

FirmFit Flooring is known for its revolutionary and high-quality vinyl wood flooring, which is not only waterproof but also scratch-resistant and impact-resistant as well as easy to install. For more details on this exceptional Vinyl wood flooring, visit the FirmFit Flooring website.