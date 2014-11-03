Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2014 --For as long as anyone can remember, overcoming an addiction to alcohol required willpower – the willpower to face and overcome endless weeks of gut-wrenching withdrawal as your body detoxes itself – followed by a lifetime of craving-driven temptation to have “just one more drink.”



Until now.



For alcohol addicts who want to quit, there is now a completely new, medically-validated alternative to cold-turkey withdrawal followed by a lifetime of willpower-fueled struggle.



This reliable new treatment – offered for what appears to be the first time anywhere in America by Las Vegas-based Innovative Detox – allows alcohol addicts to avoid the suffering caused by withdrawal, then to side-step the fear of re-addiction by defusing the addict’s never-ending cravings for “just one more shot.”



In April of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared – for use, in overcoming alcohol addiction – the anesthesia-facilitated ultra-rapid detox process for breaking the grip of addiction that had previously been used only for prescription opiate painkillers.



“We learned about that CDC clearance just as we were ready to greatly enhance our anesthesia-facilitated withdrawal-and-recovery program,” Dr. Lucas Furst, CEO of Innovative Detox, explained. “We immediately expanded our program’s enhancements to include treatment for alcohol addiction. However, what we didn’t expect was that we’d be the first treatment program in the US to “go public” in offering this kind of treatment to alcohol addicts.



“We asked a university marketing professor to research the alcohol treatment market for us,” Dr. Furst noted. “He could find no other ultra-rapid detox programs treating alcohol addicts while under anesthesia.



“If other programs are out there, we have been unable to find any sign of them. Because of this, we believe we’re the first addiction treatment program in America to offer this innovative new way of beating alcoholism.”



Dr. Furst explained the process this way:



“Innovative Detox’s patent-pending I-D Method begins when we put you under anesthesia, using our exclusive Beckett Protocol, developed by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Timothy Beckett. You then sleep through the worst ravages of alcohol withdrawal.



“Then, in conjunction with a range of treatments that help you begin to live your addiction-free future, you receive a non-addictive prescription medicine which – as long as you take it as prescribed – essentially blocks any chance at re-addiction, even as it blunts your craving for another drink.



“As an addict, your two worst fears are the intense suffering that comes with withdrawal, followed by the daily battle against powerful cravings,” Dr. Furst concluded. “We medically overcome both of those fears, setting the stage for you to have your second chance at life – an addiction-free life.”



About Innovative Detox

Las Vegas-based Innovative Detox was created by four medical professionals to offer people addicted to alcohol or prescription painkillers a medically-sound alternative to traditional – and typically unreliable – addiction rehab. That process can take a month or more, as patients struggle to get through withdrawal – followed by a lifetime of struggle to remain addiction-free by force of will.



This explains why traditional addiction rehab produces a 75 percent failure rate. Conventional rehab treatment is a revolving door of addiction leading to rehab and recovery, followed by re-addiction and a return to treatment. However, Innovative Detox offers a clear alternative, allowing clients to begin their second chance at life, a life free from addiction.



While there are limited risks to any procedure involving anesthesia, the Beckett Protocol is seen as medically-safe when administered by a board-certified anesthesiologist.



For more information, those struggling with addiction should contact Innovative Detox at 702-450-8450, or at http://www.innovativedetox.com Innovative Detox



To interview Dr. Furst, please contact Ned Barnett at 702-561-1167 or ned@barnettmarcom.com