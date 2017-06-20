Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs will be open to the community company-wide on Saturday, June 24th for the First Annual Genesis Summer Beach Party. All 41 health clubs across Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma will be open to the public all day.



Guests will enjoy free special group fitness classes, use of all cardio and weight loss equipment, tropical drinks and aquatic activities in clubs with swimming pools.



"It's summer and it's time to get active," said Rodney Steven II, President and Owner of Genesis Health Clubs. "There are so many people out there who don't get any physical activity outside of the summer. Omaha, one of our biggest markets, is only ranked 142nd out of 182 in the list of America's Fittest Cities. We want to help them get off the couch and fall in love with exercise while there's fun in the sun to be had."



Steven continued, "People are facing so many challenges today: Childhood obesity, diabetes, heart disease, lack of energy and focus… I could go on. Exercise helps with every single one of these and it's my mission to help as many people as possible live longer and with a better quality of life. If we can help even one person change their life, then coordinating this event across 41 clubs is worth it."



Join Genesis Health Clubs for this all-inclusive community event that will bring free fitness to thousands across Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma. June 24th only. RSVP for the First Annual Genesis Summer Beach Party here.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 41 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.