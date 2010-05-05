First Annual HBCU NFL COMBINE Clears New Path for Impact Players Into Pro Football

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2010 -- Standout players from the 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout the U.S. are being invited to attend the first annual HBCU & Small College Pro Combine, May 21 through 23, 2010, at The Ford Stadium Complex at North Carolina A&T State University.



The Combine is for draft eligible QB's, DB's RB's, TE's, LB's and Wide Outs. Events include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press, pull-ups, and agility drills. Former Director of NFL Football Operations, Gene Washington, is co-founder of the HBCU COMBINE event.



“The talent level at HBCU’s is stellar. Yet, the selection of only one player in this year’s NFL draft proves there is greater potential that is being overlooked. By hosting an HBCU Combine, our goal is to bring increased recognition to HBCU football programs and amplify the number of HBCU players on NFL rosters,” states Washington.



As an undergraduate at Stanford, Gene Washington was one of 25 black students out of 10,000 students. He attended Stanford because of its concerted efforts to integrate minority students into the college community. During his NFL career with the 49ers and the Lions, he made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1969-1972. He was Director of NFL Football Operations from 1994-2009.



HBCU players are proven fruitful players for the National Football League. Great players like Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Michael Strahan, Aeneas William and Shannon Sharpe have all come out of HBCUs. While achievements made by HBCU college players were recently acknowledged with the opening of the Black College Football Hall of Fame this past February in Atlanta, Georgia, the HBCU & Small College Pro Combine is creating one more avenue for recognition of players representing historically black colleges.



“Few NFL players come from a historically black college. HBCU players bring an elevated level of pride to the league, knowing that they represent a select group. We wanted to give them a special venue to showcase their talent for NFL coaches and scouts, says Mark Bloomquist, Washington’s business partner and co-founder of the HBCU NFL COMBINE.



Mark Bloomquist is the President for The Milestone Team and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1975. Following his naval service, Mr. Bloomquist established himself in the community as a very successful businessman, entrepreneur, and leader. As a former professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, he is very familiar with the university system in general and HBCUs in particular.



For more information on the HBCU & Small College Pro Combine at North Carolina A&T State University, please visit the website: www.procombine.com or call 336-937-5202.

