First Annual St. Louis Triathlon Set for May at Creve Coeur Park

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Come spring of next year, Creve Coeur Park will play host to hundreds of competitors in the inaugural run of the only Olympic-length triathlon in St. Louis County on one of the fastest, flattest courses anywhere in the Midwest.



"It is a wonderful venue tailor-made for an event like this," said Thomas Wombacher, marketing and sales director of MSE Racing, which is organizing the First Annual St. Louis Triathlon. "We're hoping everyone with an interest will come out to achieve their own personal best."



Boasting water buoys every 100 meters, a redesigned transition bike racking system, closed highway lanes, and the honor of being the first USAT Para-friendly sanctioned event, participants are in for an exciting race. Slated for May 22, 2016, the USAT-sanctioned event will include a standard Olympic-style 1,500 meter swim followed by a 24.8 mile biking course through the picturesque Missouri river valley in Maryland Heights before participants embark on a 10k run along trails encircling the lake itself.



Competitors, who must be 14 years or older, will be divided into appropriate age groups and participants may race as part of a relay team or do the event solo. Athena and Clydesdale divisions for athletes in those traditional weight classes will also be available.



For those interested in an abbreviated version of the course, there is a "sprint" option that will feature a half-length of each leg of the course.



"The St. Louis Triathlon has modalities perfect for beginners or veterans," Wombacher said. "Whether this is your first competition or you've been racing for years, this is your opportunity to participate."



It will also be a great time for those who are not in the race. Cheer spots will be available for family and friends to make some noise and urge on their favorite competitor. Food trucks will be on hand to offer refreshments for spectators while a DJ provides great music against the backdrop of beautiful Creve Coeur Lake. There will be plenty of engaging activities to occupy kids and adults alike.



"It's fun for the whole family," Wombacher said.



At packet pick up the day before the race, there will be t-shirts, logoed beer glasses and other swag for participants.



Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each division. Everyone who completes the course will receive a medal of recognition for the accomplishment.



The cost for entry is $90 for those who register early. Competitors in the sprint event can get a spot for $80. Relay team registration is $250. These early-bird registration rates are valid only until Jan. 1 so participants are encouraged to reserve a spot quickly.



In a special arrangement, MSE Racing will be partnering with Hollywood Casino St. Louis to offer special room rates for participants on spacious accommodations in their luxurious hotel at 777 Casino Center Drive less than three miles from the lakeshore.



As always, volunteers are welcome to help make the event a success.



To register, volunteer or check out details, rules and further information on the First Annual St. Louis Triathlon, visit on the web at http://www.stlouistriathlon.com. Information seekers can also email radams@mseracing.com or contact organizers by phone at 636-698-4124.



About MSE Racing

MSE Racing is a new local venture headed by race directors Richard Adams, Paul Wilkerson, and marketing and sales director Thomas Wombacher to promote the sport of triathlon in the St. Louis area.