Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2019 --Iris Rideau, the first black female vineyard owner, and former owner of Rideau Vineyards is set to headline Post & Beam's upcoming Meet the Maker Dinner Party Series on Saturday, November 23, 2019.



The event will be the third in a four-part Meet the Maker series featuring African Americans, Women, and Latinos. Iris Rideau is the first black woman to solely own a vineyard, production facility, and tasting room. During her days at Rideau, she created a brand known for her effortless combination of French Rhone varietals and the savory taste of Creole cuisine. Under her leadership, Rideau made award-winning products, including Best of Show prize from the New Orleans Competition and Best in Show from the Los Angeles International Competition.



The dinner party will begin at 7:00 pm with a welcome reception and a meet and greet with Iris Rideau, live music from Grammy Award Winning artist Bobby Watson and The Cookies. Guests will also be treated to a four-course New Orleans inspired dinner prepared by Post and Beam's Head Chef and owner, John Cleveland.



Post & Beam is an 8-year-old restaurant in the back of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in South Los Angeles. It is an upscale restaurant. This event is not just about food and entertainment. It's about engaging in history and culture. It's about bringing a unique and upscale experience to the local community.



Commenting on this upcoming event, Tuanni Price the event producer said: "I am excited and feel honored to be having such a prolific figure in the history of Los Angeles at this Meet the Maker Dinner Party Series. I am also excited to bring an upscale dining event to the local community I was raised in. This is an opportunity to learn about LA history while enjoying good food, music, and people. It will be amazing!"



This Meet the Maker Dinner Party Series is on track to sell out; therefore, interested persons are encouraged to book their spaces early. Tickets are available for $100 per person for indoor dining and $125 for the VIP patio. For further information or to purchase event tickets, visit: https://www.zuriwine.com.



Must be 21 or over to attend.



About Zuri Wine Tasting

Zuri Wine Tasting offers its services to clients in both the US and South Africa. Founded by Tuanni Price, the lifestyle company hosts private tastings, classes, and tours. In addition, the company provides small to large scale wine experiences for corporate and non-profit clients.



