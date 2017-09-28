First Breath Is an Indoor Air Quality Monitor Designed to Track and Display Exactly What Babies Are Breathing

Hoofddorp, North Holland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --First Breath, a revolutionary indoor air quality monitor that tracks exactly a baby is breathing, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Indoor air is always more polluted than outdoor air because it contains both indoor and outdoor pollution. Without proper ventilation, indoor air can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air. On average, a baby spends 94% of his/her time indoors, taking in more than 43,000 breaths per day. This makes it more vital than ever to ensure that the air surrounding a baby should be safe and breathable.



Firs Breath is a breakthrough new indoor air quality monitor from aai.care that tracks the pollutants in the air and helps improve indoor air quality for growing babies as well as the entire family. The product works by scanning the air in the house and displaying real-time status of indoor air pollutants through a connected app. First Breath then provides tips and solutions to create an optimal indoor environment while also helping in managing allergies and asthma. First Breath also tracks live temperature and humidity.



"More and more recent research shows the impact of polluted indoor air on children's current and future health. Since outdoor air is still good in most countries, all parents need is some guidance and the right insights," says Niké Jenny Bruinsma, User Experience Designer. "First Breath provides both, accurate measurements and personalized tips."



The First Breath App will send push notifications in an alarming or dangerous situation. Users can view data of all 4 pollutants together as well as gain insight into how day-to-day behavior affects pollution. It is suitable for color blind and is able to connect to multiple 'First Breath' devices simultaneously. Real-time tracking and results provide the most up-to-date monitoring 24 hours a day.



First Breath's design reflects the Dutch culture- honest, bold and straightforward. The iconic house shape clearly indicates the device is an indoor air monitor while the real wood base gives the product a friendly, warm and approachable look. The minimalistic, yet practical design makes it both sophisticated and functional; making First Breath the perfect fit for every baby room.



"Air is invisible. That's why we do not pay much attention to it. Furthermore, most people are unaware of the fact that indoor air quality is totally different from outdoor air quality," adds Intae Kim, Vice President. "To be specific, on average, it is 2-5 times worse than outdoor air quality. We, at aai.care, are protecting babies' current and future health, by coaching parents in maintaining good indoor air quality with First Breath."



The First Breath - Care for Indoor Air from aai.care is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2xvFWMf.



About aai.care

At aai.care, we develop innovative products that redefine caregiving by using connected and insightful technology. We aim to help caregivers/parents so that they can provide optimal support to and improve the lives of their loved ones.



For more information on aai.care please visit https://aai.care.