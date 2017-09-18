First Certified Biodynamic and Organic Harvest for Eco Terreno Vineyards

Cloverdale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --The 2017 harvest is the first vintage of biodynamically and organically certified wine grapes for Eco Terreno Vineyard. The vineyard was certified by Demeter Association, Inc., and Stellar Certification Services in June 2017. At 95 planted acres in the Alexander Valley, this makes Eco Terreno Vineyards the largest, biodynamically certified, single-vineyard operation in Sonoma County. Another 9 acres will be planted over the next two years.



Biodynamic farming is a regenerative approach to organic agriculture. Its goal is to create a self-sustaining, self-nourishing ecosystem. Nutrients in the forms of self-made compost, bio-char, compost teas, cover crops, etc., create biodiversity and more life in the soils. The biodynamic standard does not allow synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or any form of GMOs. The result is better balanced vines and healthier soils producing even higher quality grapes and wines that vividly showcase Eco Terreno Vineyards and Alexander Valley terroir.



"Farming our estate vineyard biodynamically for the past four years has increased the vines' health, improving their ability to withstand the extreme heat waves we've had this year, and producing excellent quality this harvest," notes Mark Lyon, winemaker and owner.



Lyon bought the 122-acre vineyard property in 1980, which was planted in the early 1970's. The vineyards are planted with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon, and Chardonnay. Grapes are sold to wineries such as Sebastiani Vineyards, Château St. Jean, Ferrari-Carano, Fetzer's Bonterra, and Benziger, with small lots reserved for Eco Terreno Wines. Today the Eco Terreno Vineyard operations are directed by Daphne Amory, an expert in biodynamic viticulture.



"The conversion process to biodynamic has been a journey for us as we embraced this more ecologically friendly farming. We have had expert stewardship under Daphne and Demeter USA to arrive at this milestone of certification, and look forward to being the leader in Alexander Valley fostering biodynamic and organic farming," noted Lyon at a celebration for the certification in July 2017.



The first wine to be released with the certified biodynamic, organic grapes will be the Eco Terreno 2017 "Cuvée Acero" Sauvignon Blanc in the late spring of 2018. From the 2017 vintage on, all wines will be made with 100% biodynamically, organically certified estate fruit from the Alexander Valley vineyards.



About Eco Terreno Wines

Eco Terreno Wines was launched in 2012 by Mark Lyon to exemplify the unique site of Eco Terreno Vineyards. Previously, Mark Lyon was the winemaker for Sebastiani Vineyards for 37 years. The wine portfolio from the Alexander Valley vineyard includes a Cabernet Sauvignon, Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon (40+ year old vines), Three Vine Red, (a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot), Barrel Fermented Chardonnay, and "Cuvée Acero" Sauvignon Blanc.