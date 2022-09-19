First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Prestigious Provider of Insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York

Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 --First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. is a local, independent insurance agency founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have established its position as one of the most prominent providers of insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York. This agency offers world-class insurance services and products to both families and businesses. Around 70% of the new clients of First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. come to them through referrals, which highlights the commendable customer satisfaction rates of the agency. They always try to provide old-fashioned service with modern convenience.



While they have undoubtedly grown over the years, First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. has consistently been a customer-focused business. They understand that people need affordable rates on quality insurance coverage. Hence, the agents working at First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. take time to know each client, understand their specific needs, and evaluate their circumstances to identify or write a risk management solution perfectly suited for them. These agents try their best to build a strong relationship with their clients while providing a high degree of accountability and availability every step.



With time, the insurance needs of a person may change and grow. First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. keeps a check on the policies acquired by their clients and makes sure that they provide adequate coverage. They offer suggestions to bridge coverage gaps whenever needed. Being an independent insurance agency, First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. prioritizes the needs of its clients and not any specific insurance carrier. In fact, through them, one can enjoy risk management policies belonging to some of the best insurance carriers in the United States at relatively affordable rates. This agency provides home, car, business, and even flood insurance in Brooklyn and Massapequa, New York.



