First Choice Restoration Can Help Realtors Close the Deal

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --A realtor has the difficult job of presenting homes to potential buyers. Realtors understand that future homeowners have certain demands when viewing a property. Even if the realtor discovers a great property in a safe neighborhood, several variables can delay the sale. Water damage, mold, and foul odors can ruin even the perfect dream home. If a realtor discovers these problems, they may initially feel hopeless. It can be a daunting task to mitigate, what seems like years' worth of damage. Thankfully, restoration companies can work directly with realtors to mitigate damage to the home.



A restoration company in Philadelphia PA is IIRC certified knows the proper techniques and provisions to safely restore a home. The restoration company can mitigate many types of damage. If a property has mold, a restoration company in Trenton, NJ can find the affected areas and remove the mold. They will disinfect the affected areas and remove any walls that contain mold.



Foul odors can also cause trouble for the realtor. Various odors can stick to the property's walls overtime and could cause the entire home to stink. A restoration company can use various treatments to remove the odor and prevent it from returning. Restoration companies in Bristol, PA can use either thermal fogging or ozone treatments to remove stubborn odors. These treatments remove the odor at the molecular level. Ozone treatments send electrical currents through the air which removes the odor. Thermal fogging is a special technique used to remove odor from porous materials. Thermal fogging creates fine particles that removes odors from areas that are typically too difficult to clean. The restoration company will also treat any fabric and vacuum any affected area.



Restoration companies can also dry and treat water damaged areas. Water damaged areas will be removed from the home and fans will be placed in areas where mold can grow. Affected areas will also be treated to remove bacteria and prevent odor from forming. A restoration company in Newark, New Jersey, will know the best procedures to safely remove water damaged areas.



