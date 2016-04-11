First Choice Restoration of Philadelphia Provides Important Tips when Mold Strikes a Building

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --If good old hand scrubbing with bleach will not solve your mold problem, then it is time to call a licensed and insured mold remediation company. An Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will uncover the source of the mold and remove harmful mold spores in your home or business. Since mold is a live fungus that can spread quickly, it must be removed sooner than later. Our certified mold experts will stop little mold problems from becoming big mold hassles quickly.



Why is mold growing in my building?



Mold is part of our natural environment. Mold in the outdoor breaks down dead organic matter such as dead trees, dead plants, and fallen leaves, but indoors, mold growth should be prevented. Mold replicates itself by means of tiny spores; the spores are invisible to the eye and move through indoor and outdoor air. Mold may begin growing indoors when mold spores land on surfaces that are moist. There are several types of mold, and all of them will need moisture to grow. Mold will slowly destroy personal and real property that it grows on. Stop damage to your building and furnishings by controlling moisture that will prevent mold growth.



Is testing for mold needed?



In most cases, if visible mold growth is present, sampling is unnecessary. Since no EPA or other federal limits have been set for mold or mold spores, sampling cannot be used to check a building's compliance with federal mold standards. Surface sampling may be useful to determine if an area has been adequately cleaned or remediated. Sampling for mold should be conducted by professionals who have specific experience in mold sampling protocols, sampling methods, and interpreting results. Sample analysis should follow analytical methods recommended by the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), or other professional organizations.



Mold cleanup protocol.



Cleanup is usually beyond the normal home or business owner. An IICRC remediation company will draw up a mold remediation and removal plan that will completely rid your building of mold. Depending on many factors, mold remediation protocol plan differs greatly from case to case. Such factors include causes of mold contamination, locations of affected areas, and methods of containment.



Cleanup can be as simple as spraying and disinfecting drywall, or as complex as:

HVAC disinfection

Drywall, stud, and insulation removal

Cleaning personal belongings

HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration

Soda blasting



