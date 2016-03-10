First Choice Restoration Weighs in on Immediate Response to Building Water Damage Cleanup in the Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Water damage to a home or business can be a devastating event. In fact, it is the number one damage claim made to insurance companies in the United States. Water damage, whether from storm or plumbing, must be remediated immediately. This is why it is important to hire a certified and licensed water cleanup company right after water destroys your property. First Choice Restoration, with offices in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, offers their thoughts on rapid response to water building damage.



If building materials are exposed to water for an extended period of time, moisture will penetrate them deeply. Building materials that absorb water slowly have a tendency to release moisture slowly. The more water they absorb, the more time is necessary to dry the affected materials. Also, extended exposure to moisture will most likely permanently damage building materials that could have been saved if immediate response occurred.



Additionally, the extended presence of water in most environments can cause microbial growth that leads to significant health and safety hazards for occupants and workers. Therefore, excess water should be absorbed, drained, and pumped from the building immediately. Extraction is a critical component of structural drying since water that is not removed from the structure will need to be removed by evaporation that is a slower and more costly process. Repeatedly extracting water from the building is usually required as water seeps out of areas that are not accessible to the water technician.



Moving air rapidly across surfaces of wet building materials is effective during the initial drying process. Increasing the air temperature and using dehumidifiers in the building is necessary for rapid evaporation of water and will also decrease the humidity of the environment. Reducing the humidity will enhance the drying process by letting the air movers dry the building materials in a more efficient manner.



Always keep in mind, for the best possible results, mitigation procedures should begin as soon as possible following the initial water damage.



