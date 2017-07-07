First Class Wood Flooring Announces 10% Discount for Seniors over 65 on Hardwood Floor Installation in Bay Shore NY and Suffolk County

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --It is never too late to go for a hardwood floor installation in Bay Shore NY and Suffolk County. Homes look beautiful and stylish with hardwood floors, and there is one company that offers a wide range of flooring options and at affordable prices. The company is known as First Class Wood Flooring, and there are more than one reasons to opt for them if anyone is considering a hardwood floor installation or engineered wood flooring in Stony Brook. They have been doing an excellent job since they came into this flooring business and have grown manifold over the years. There has been no concern with the quality of work that this company has come up with and the flooring experts are all experienced and best in handling their job. Prices are affordable with the company offering special offers for military personnel & seniors over 65. First Class Wood Flooring has announced 10% discount for those working in the military and seniors who are above 65 years of age.



First Class Wood Flooring has completed thousands of projects successfully. The company has been around since 1998 creating stylish homes. No only installation, but they have also been providing homeowners with valuable tips to keep the hardwood floor as good as new.



The options in engineered hardwood flooring are plenty. First Class Wood Flooring offers walnut, Brazilian Teak, Maple, Oak and more in the engineered hardwood flooring variety. This is a cost-effective option compared to traditional hardwood flooring but nonetheless equally beautiful.



Apart from home and commercial establishments, First Class Wood Flooring offers flooring that is ideal for dance studios, gymnasiums, and other business properties.



Call 631-737-1197 for free estimates or visit http://www.firstclasswoodflooring.com/ for more details.



About First Class Wood Flooring

First Class Wood Flooring are able to install various wood flooring options. They offer hardwood floor installation in Bay Shore NY and Suffolk County apart from laminate flooring, and engineered hard wood flooring. They also offer hardwood floor refinishing and repairs.