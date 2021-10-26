First Class Wood Flooring Helps Install Vinyl Flooring in Mattituck and Oakdale, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2021 --Hardwood floors have always been the first choice for a majority of homeowners. Its style and elegance have made it the most opted flooring option for a long time. Though its benefits are many, it cannot be denied that not all homeowners can afford to go for hardwood flooring. That is why many often have to consider an alternative. First Class Wood Flooring is a renowned company offering various flooring options for homeowners to explore. They provide high-quality vinyl flooring in Mattituck and Oakdale, New York within an affordable price range. One of the significant advantages that clients get with vinyl flooring is the maximum value. This synthetic flooring is relatively inexpensive compared to the other products out there and hence is a good pick.



One of the best offerings from them in vinyl flooring is COREtec Plus Engineered Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Flooring. The company has been selling and installing quality flooring in Suffolk and Nassau counties for a couple of decades and counting. In our experience, this vinyl flooring raises the bar. This vinyl flooring has created 'The New Standard' according to the company experts. Four different core components come together to create this most aesthetically attractive, durable, and cost-effective luxury vinyl flooring on the market today.



First Class Wood Flooring offers sales and installation in Suffolk County, New York, and many other surrounding communities. The professionals highlight the growing popularity and acceptance of vinyl flooring, which they say is perfect for kitchens and bathrooms. Vinyl flooring is water-resistant, does not stain easily, and is pretty durable, making it ideal for all these areas. From an aesthetic standpoint, vinyl flooring is available in various colors, including realistic-looking wood grains. Vinyl plank flooring in Mattituck and Oakdale, New York is an option that can add to the authentic look of the wood grain variety.



Additionally, the company experts also offer vinyl tiles if that is what is being preferred by the homeowners. The company also provides commercial vinyl flooring. Many commercial space owners are looking for vinyl flooring, a low-cost option that is long-lasting, durable, and easy to clean, and resistant to mold and mildew.



Get in touch with them at 631-737-1197 for details.



