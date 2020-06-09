First Class Wood Flooring Highlights the Beauty of Laminate Flooring in Northport and Huntington, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --A lot of consideration goes into the choice of the floors when it comes to renovating a house or building a new one from scratch. While many homeowners are swayed by the beauty and elegance of hardwood floors, not everyone has a pocket big enough to accommodate the price. That does not mean that they miss out on the opportunity to enjoy such beauty. First Class Wood Flooring brings a solution in the form of laminate flooring. Laminate flooring is a cost-effective way to obtain the beauty of original hardwood and its finish. It is a worthy investment that does not burn a hole in the pocket. There is no better place for laminate flooring in Northport and Huntington, New York other than First Class Wood Flooring.



It is not wrong to say that this company pours its heart and soul in their business. They understand the demands of their clients like no other. They have kept their options wide so that the need of every client is met. They know that while hardwood is the much obvious choice, not everyone can afford it. That is why they advise on going for laminate flooring. Laminate flooring can imitate woods like mahogany or walnut by presenting a look similar to actual hardwood flooring but at a fraction of the cost. Laminate floors offer a clean, attractive floor that looks like natural wood. This flooring installation is the way to go for places like bathrooms, kitchens, dens, and basements and almost anywhere else. The newer laminate products are more water-resistant than previously manufactured laminates and offer a breakthrough in liquid flooring protection technology. The installation is hassle-free and does not take a lot of time either. Plus, they are highly durable, effortless to clean, and do not require special polish or wax. Simple dusting and mopping will suffice, and they stay as it is with minimal maintenance.



Apart from laminate flooring, First Class Wood Flooring also offers hardwood floor refinishing in Smithtown and Suffolk County, New York, tiles, vinyl flooring installation, commercial flooring, and more. They also offer floor care tips. Get in touch with them at 631-737-1197.



About First Class Wood Flooring

