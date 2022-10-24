First Class Wood Flooring Inc. Is a Prominent Installer of Solid Wood Flooring in Nassau County and West Babylon

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2022 --First Class Wood Flooring Inc. was founded in 1998. Over the decades, they have managed to establish its name as one of the most dependable flooring installation service providers in Suffolk County, Long Island. Homeowners can easily install wood, laminate, and vinyl flooring in West Islip and Nassau County. First Class Wood Flooring Inc. uses top-of-the-line products such as Bona, Last-n-Last, and Trek. It also offers a 10% discount to military personnel, veterans, and seniors.



First Class Wood Flooring Inc. specializes in hard wooden flooring. Dark wood floors are particularly revered for their elegant look and can add a level of panache to any property. If property owners prefer a more light and airy appearance, First Class Wood Flooring Inc. can even install lighter wood or bleach existing floors. This company offers a wide range of solutions for solid wood flooring in Nassau County and West Babylon. They always keep up-to-date with the latest trends associated with wooden flooring production, installation, and finishes, to be in a position to provide best-in-class services to clients.



The engineered hardwood flooring of First Class Wood Flooring Inc. is available in almost any type of hardwood appearance, which includes oak, maple, Brazilian teak, and walnut. The engineered hardwood flooring offers the appearance and feel of natural timber and has been designed for superior stability. This commercial flooring looks impeccable in any office space. First Class Wood Flooring Inc. also installs commercial flooring at dance studios, gymnasiums, and other business properties.



First Class Wood Flooring even provides fine decorative borders for brand-new wooden floors. In addition to carrying out hardwood flooring installations, this company also works on sanding, refinishing, and repairing existing wood floors.



Get in touch with First Class Wood Flooring Inc. at 516-822-9663.



About First Class Wood Flooring Inc.

First Class Wood Flooring Inc. offers capable flooring installation services to people across Suffolk County, Stony Brook, Smithtown, Brookhaven, Bayshore, Port Jefferson, Manorville, East Moriches, and their nearby areas.