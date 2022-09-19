First Class Wood Flooring Inc. Offers Installation for Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Nassau County and Islip, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2022 --First Class Wood Flooring Inc. was established in 1998 and offered high-quality solid wood flooring in West Babylon and West Sayville, New York. This company believes in giving back to society and provides a 10% discount to military personnel, veterans, and seniors. In addition to installing all types of top-quality hardwood floors, First Class Wood Flooring Inc. also offers installation assistance for engineered and laminate flooring. This company can even avail refinishing and repair solutions for existing wooden floors.



Vinyl plank flooring has become pretty popular in recent years. Unlike wooden planks, such flooring is water and moisture-resistant. Hence, vinyl plank flooring is ideal for any environment where the floor might be exposed to water, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and basements. Luxury vinyl plank especially is pretty versatile and durable. Spills do not damage these floors and are relatively easy to clean. Whether a homeowner has Vinyl does not chip or scratch quickly, even if pets scratch at the same. Cleaning and maintenance of vinyl plank flooring are also effortless. Only sweeping or vacuuming would be needed for daily maintenance. In most cases, a mop and warm water will work well for deeper cleaning.



First Class Wood Flooring is one of the most reputed companies through which one can purchase and install luxury vinyl plank flooring in Nassau County and Islip, NY. They offer a broad palette of patterns for luxury vinyl plank flooring, which includes realistic-looking wood grains. Vinyl plank flooring can replicate the look of authentic wood grain, thereby adding a distinctive, rustic, and charming aura to a home. First Class Wood Flooring even offers vinyl flooring for commercial buildings. This flooring choice is popular among businesses looking for an affordable flooring option that is long-lasting, durable, and easy to clean.



First Class Wood Flooring Inc. offers installation services for a variety of flooring options to both homeowners and businesses across Bay Shore, Brookhaven, Selden, Smithtown, Stony Brook, and nearby areas.