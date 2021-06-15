First Class Wood Flooring Offers Beautiful Laminate Flooring in Northport and Sayville, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --The love for solid hardwood floors among homeowners cannot be denied. Solid hardwood flooring has always stolen the show, but not all homeowners have the budget to install solid hardwood floors even if they want it badly. There is no reason to lose hope, though. Homeowners do have an alternative available to them. They can always opt for laminate flooring, which is a less expensive way to obtain the beauty of original hardwood floors. First Class Wood Flooring is one of the renowned companies offering a wide range of flooring options. They provide affordable installation of Laminate Flooring in Northport and Sayville, New York.



First Class Wood Flooring has years of proven expertise in offering flooring options and carrying out the installation. Laminate flooring is rapid, and once installed, they will look similar to solid hardwood floors like Mahogany and walnut. As much as hardwood floors can change the look and feel of a room, so does laminate flooring. According to installers from First Class Wood Flooring, laminate floors are apt for various places such as bathroom, basements and kitchens. There are many newer laminate varieties available that are far more water-resistant and offer a breakthrough in liquid flooring protection technology. Laminate flooring is highly durable and composed of various layers: a backing layer, an inner core layer, a design layer, and a wear layer. All these layers give it the beauty and the durability that it so truly deserves.



Another significant feature of laminate floors is that they are easy to clean and do not require any special polish or wax. Homeowners can keep it in good shape with simple dusting and mopping. First Class Wood Flooring also offers engineered wood flooring in Stony Brook and Millers Place, New York, waterproof flooring, vinyl flooring, and more.



