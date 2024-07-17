First Class Wood Flooring Offers COREtec Plus Engineered Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Suffolk County and Northport, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2024 --The COREtec Plus Engineered Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Flooring has emerged as the star in the flooring industry. Now and then, a new product becomes a game changer, and this is the perfect example of such. Homeowners looking forward to waterproof flooring can get in touch with First Class Wood Flooring, as they have been selling and installing quality flooring in Suffolk and Nassau counties for a couple of decades and counting. In their experience, this vinyl flooring raises the bar. They are in praise for the COREtec Plus line, which has been dubbed as "The New Standard" in waterproof vinyl flooring in Suffolk County and Northport, New York.



Four different core components combine to create the most aesthetically attractive, durable, and cost-effective luxury vinyl flooring on the market today. The stable extruded waterproof core is the foundation. It is manufactured with a combination of limestone, recycled bamboo dust and wood, and virgin PVC. These specific materials are used in certain prescribed concentrations to prevent contraction or expansion that can degrade the flooring over time.



A cork underlayment absorbs any imperfections in the sub-floor and acts as an acoustic insulator. The flooring also adds warmth under the feet, which can be quite welcome during the winter months. Plus, it is designed to be nearly impervious to the growth of mold and mildew.



One of the classic features is that this flooring has a vinyl top layer that can authentically emulate many different hardwood styles and color patterns. Travertine, marble, stone, and stamped concrete look options are available as well. As a final protective touch, a wear layer shields the vinyl top layer. It is a stain resistor that allows easy cleaning, and the flooring is waterproof. This flooring is so durable and resistant to wear and tear that it is rated for commercial traffic applications apart from being ideal to be installed in places prone to moisture, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and basements. This flooring is the perfect solution for busy households looking for a low-maintenance, high-performance option. It can be installed quickly and easily, requiring very little preparation.



About the Company: First Class Wood Flooring is a leading provider of high-quality flooring products and services in Suffolk County, NY. Focusing on customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship, First Class Wood Flooring is committed to providing homeowners with the best flooring options available.