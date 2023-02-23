First Class Wood Flooring Offers Engineered Wood Flooring in Stony Brook and Nassau County, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2023 --First Class Wood Flooring is pleased to announce the launch of engineered wood flooring in Stony Brook and Nassau County, New York. This innovative flooring offers homeowners and commercial property owners the look and feel of hardwood floors with added durability and affordability.



Engineered wood flooring is a versatile flooring option that is perfect for any room in the house. It is made up of layers of wood, with a top layer of hardwood veneer. This top layer gives the flooring its stunning appearance, while the layers underneath provide strength and durability.



First Class Wood Flooring's engineered wood flooring is created using cutting-edge technology, resulting in a product that is resistant to moisture, warping, and expansion. Designed to withstand heavy foot traffic, it is an ideal option for commercial properties and high-traffic areas of the home.



This new product line is available in various wood species, including oak, maple, and hickory. Each species offers its unique characteristics, ensuring that there is an option to fit any design style. Additionally, the flooring is available in a range of finishes, from matte to high-gloss, further adding to its versatility.



The launch of their engineered wood flooring line is very exciting. The company is aware that homeowners and property owners are always looking for both beautiful and practical options. Engineered wood flooring checks both of those boxes.



First Class Wood Flooring is a family-owned business that has served Suffolk County, Long Island, for over 25 years. The company provides high-quality products and exceptional customer service. In addition to the new engineered wood flooring line, First Class Wood Flooring also offers hardwood flooring installation, refinishing, and repair services.



For more information about flooring in Bay Shore and Miller Place, New York, visit https://www.firstclasswoodflooring.com/.



To schedule a consultation, call (631) 737-1197.



About First Class Wood Flooring

First Class Wood Flooring, servicing all of Suffolk County, Long Island, specializes in providing the best wooden floors for one's residence and office. They offer durable, warm, easy to clean, noiseless and beautiful wooden floors to enhance the beauty of the rooms in their clients' house.