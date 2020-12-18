First Class Wood Flooring Offers Help with Hardwood Floor Refinishing in Smithtown and East Setauket, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2020 --Many homeowners are often caught in a duality whether to opt for hardwood flooring or not. Hardwood floors are classic choices, and it is because of the sheer elegance and timeless appeal that anyone who sets their eyes on the same seems to fall in love with it. Even after the installation is over, it is the maintenance and the desire to keep it as good as new haunts the homeowner. There is no point in placing expensive rugs to protect the hardwood floor. It will just drown its beauty. What homeowners can do is suggested by First Class Wood Flooring. They are a well-known company that has been around for long and are among the best choices for flooring installations in various areas of New York. Their excellent work has always found appreciation from their loyal customers. Apart from their work and professionalism, their repository of hardwood and other flooring options impress their clients.



A good company often branches out its services, and First Class Wood Flooring is not an exception. Apart from flooring installations, the company also helps its clients with hardwood floor refinishing in Smithtown and East Setauket, New York. This is one of the most effective ways to maintain a hardwood floor. With routine maintenance, a wood floor may occasionally need a new coat of finish. Often, deep scratches or worn spots develop from hefty wear or an item being dropped. Sometimes, this results in the need to have the floor sanded to the bare wood. First Class Wood Flooring recommends to sand and refinish wood floors routinely for maintaining their shine. Hardwood floors are refinished with Oil Based Polyurethane Wood Floor Finishes or Water Based Polyurethane Wood Floor Finishes. At First Class Wood Flooring, they can refinish the hardwood floors with the most durable protective polyurethanes.



The company also offers laminate flooring in Northport and Huntington, New York, vinyl flooring, commercial flooring, and more.



Get in touch with them at 631-737-1197 for free estimates.



About First Class Wood Flooring

