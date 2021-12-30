First Class Wood Flooring Offers Laminate Floor Installation in Smithtown and Bay Shore, New York

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2021 --Hardwood floors are beautiful and have a classic and timeless appeal. That is why many homeowners are inclined towards investing in hardwood floors. However, hardwood floors are not a match for every homeowner. There can be design impediments and budget restrictions stopping them from opting for hardwood floors. That is not a reason for them to feel depressed. Instead, homeowners can opt for laminate floor installation in Smithtown and Bay Shore, New York. First Class Wood Flooring can help pick the floor option and help with the installation. Moreover, they are known for offering post-installation services, making them one of the best flooring options.



Laminate flooring is a less expensive way to obtain the beauty of original hardwoods and finishes. That is why it is one of the most favored ones for most homeowners. There are other benefits of installing laminate flooring as well. First Class Wood Flooring has trained and skilled professionals helping with the installation. The installation does not take much time and gives homeowners a look similar to costly and precious wood.



Laminate flooring is a cost-effective way to imitate hardwoods like mahogany or walnut by presenting a look similar to actual hardwood flooring at a fraction of the cost. Laminate floors offer a clean, attractive floor that looks like natural wood, and so it is a perfect option for bathrooms, kitchens, basements, and almost anywhere else. Newer laminate products are more water-resistant than previously manufactured laminates and offer a breakthrough in liquid flooring protection technology. These floors are also very easy to clean and do not require special polish or wax. Simple dusting and mopping will do.



The company also offers vinyl flooring in West Sayville and Oakdale, New York as well as waterproof flooring, refinishing, and repairing.



Call 631-737-1197 for more details.



About First Class Wood Flooring

First Class Wood Flooring is a well-known company that offers a wide range of flooring options that includes hardwood flooring, tiles, laminate floors, and vinyl flooring in West Sayville and Oakdale, New York.