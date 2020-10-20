First Class Wood Flooring Takes Pride for Waterproof Vinyl Plank Flooring in Huntington and Northport

Selden, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --As many homeowners focus on home improvement, many companies bring in various smart furnishings and flooring options. With more homeowners looking for an aesthetic and functional flooring option, the demand for waterproof vinyl plank flooring has significantly increased.



Waterproof vinyl plank flooring in Huntington and Northport, New York, is so popular because it is 100% water-resistant. This means surface water or accidental spills can't affect the flooring. Today, homeowners use this flooring option for spaces such as basements, kitchens, restaurants, and cafes.



First Class Wood Flooring is a reputable company offering a wide variety of flooring options. As a leading resource, the company takes pride in installing all kinds of wood flooring.



The flooring options available to them can add a premium feel to the home, making it seem new and luxurious. As long as the company stands behind its commitment, homeowners can enjoy new hardwood flooring with expert installation.



The installers are certified and licensed professionals who can perform the impeccable installation without any hassle. The engineered flooring comes in with almost any type of appearance, including walnut, maple, oak, Brazilian teak, and more.



All the flooring options available are durable and sturdy and can be favorable for both residential and commercial units. The professionals can install flooring that is ideal for dance studios, gymnasiums, and other business properties.



The professionals at First Class Wood Flooring are super insightful and knowledgeable, and they know exactly what type of flooring would suit the home and environment. They help the clients choose the right flooring option that would be of high quality, durable, and useful.



The company has an extensive selection of flooring options. Be it hardwood or laminate, luxury vinyl, or anything else, the company has the right choice to offer.



For more information on waterproof laminate flooring in Northport and Bay Shore, New York, visit https://www.firstclasswoodflooring.com/laminate-flooring-long-island-ny/.



About First Class Wood Flooring

First Class Wood Flooring has satisfied thousands of customers by providing top quality flooring since 1998. They can bring the natural beauty and durability of wood floors to one's home or business virtually anywhere throughout Suffolk County, Long Island.