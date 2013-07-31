First Customer Installation of LoPresti Next Generation BoomBeam HID on Citation X

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2013 --Cessna Aircraft Company’s Milwaukee Citation Service center has just completed its first Citation X customer installation of the LoPresti Next Generation HID BoomBeam Lights.



The BoomBeam HID lighting system, which is 500% brighter and consumes up to a 3/4 less power for operation than the stock lighting equipment, reduces operator and owner maintenance costs while significantly reducing the amount of time an aircraft may be grounded due to lighting failures.



"It is far better to see and be seen,’ Said Jeff Riley, Tempus Aviation’s chief pilot “The LoPresti Next Generation BoomBeam HID provide a quantum leap forward in landing and taxi light output. BoomBeam lights are a tremendous safety enhancement for all night operations either on the ground or in the air.”



“Aircraft equipped with BoomBeam lights are much easier for other traffic to see from a greater distance and through a wider arch,” said Curt LoPresti, President LoPresti Aviation, “This is extremely comforting in crowded airspace.”



For more information on the LoPresti Next Generation BoomBeam HID lights, please contact:



Curt LoPresti at 772-562-4757 or curtl@loprestiaviation.com