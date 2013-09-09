First Ever Electronic Cigarette Industry Capitol Hill Fly-in to Happen October 3rd and 4th

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, announced plans for a fly-in October 3rd and 4th. This will be the first time electronic cigarette industry stakeholders have come together to advocate for business-minded legislation.



Fly-in's are collective efforts to advocate for change on behalf of a business community or industry. Meetings will be scheduled with key representatives and decision makers to discuss why opposing or supporting particular legislation is essential to protect jobs, encourage economic growth, and maintain a fair market. Fly-ins often fall under the purview of trade organizations. They cultivate meaningful dialogue and direct communication with individuals best situated to understand and support the industry.



SFATA is approaching the event with the utmost care and attention to detail. Before meeting with representatives, SFATA members joining the fly-in will be provided with a full update on the state of the electronic cigarette industry, advice on how best to communicate with representatives, and detailed facts and figures to support the messages the industry hopes to convey to decision makers.



SFATA staff and members of law firm Venable LLP will be on hand to provide extensive support throughout the two-day event. Venable LLP has been following the politics and litigation surrounding the electronic cigarette industry since the products first came to the U.S. market. SFATA has been working on behalf of the electronic cigarette industry since it was founded in 2011.



The meetings themselves will be carefully organized to make the most of the time available. Participating members will be scheduled to meet with their local and state-level representatives.



The evening of October 3rd, SFATA members, legislators, and media will attend a cocktail reception at Tabula Rasa near Capitol Hill, hosted by SFATA to break the ice, view product samples and meet business owners and stakeholders in advance of serious discussions the following day. The entirety of October 4th is set aside for meetings with representatives and decision makers on the Hill.



“This is the first ever electronic cigarette and vapor device industry fly-in,” said SFATA executive director Cynthia Cabrera. “It is likely to be a cornerstone event that foreshadows and shapes the future political landscape of the industry.”



The 2013 SFATA Fly-in is an open event for electronic cigarette industry stakeholders and members of the media. For more information, please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.